Odisha reeling under intense heat

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The gruelling heat condition has virtually turned Western Odisha into a boiling cauldron with temperature soaring above 40 degrees Celsius at several places on Saturday.

While Titlagarh was the hottest place in the State recording a maximum temperature of 44.6 degree, Sambalpur recorded 43.5 degree. The meteorological office has warned that severe heat conditions will persist at least till Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of sunstroke related cases in the district has reached 16, including five which were reported on Friday. Two deaths have been reported recently which are being suspected to have been caused due to sunstroke. But the actual cause is yet to be ascertained. The Additional District Medical Officer (Public Health) said the labour contractors have been warned to restrict working hours of workers to avoid any casualty.

On the other hand, water crisis has been reported in several parts of the city. While the PHEO officials are supplying water to the affected areas through tankers, the district administration has set up drinking water kiosks at several places. Several voluntary organisations have also set up their water kiosks in the city.

Drinking water supplied

Bhawanipatna: Devotees of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi on Saturday supplied cold water among the commuters and passengers near bus stand here. Volunteers of Balgopal Seva Niketan, led by Hemanta Mund, distributed 400 litres of drinking water among the commuters and provided cooked food to 60 attendants of patients at Bhawanipatna Government Hospital.