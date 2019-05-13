Infrastructure, houses bear the brunt of cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

PURI: AS Puri, the district worst affected by cyclone Fani, limps back to normalcy, a clear picture of the devastation is gradually emerging. Heavy losses have been estimated in agriculture and infrastructure in the extremely severe cyclone. As per preliminary estimate, almost all the houses of the town have been damaged while crops in several hectares of land in the district bore the brunt of the storm.

In his report, Deputy Director Agriculture S Chandrashekhar Rao said crops on 32,000 hectares have been damaged in the storm. Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Puri, S C Mahapatra, said almost all the houses of the district have been damaged in varying degrees and a final report will be prepared soon.

Livestock too were badly affected and many died. Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) said 2,600 domestic animals lost their lives in the cyclone.

Large scale damage to infrastructure, including educational institutions, too has been found. The worst hit was Sri Jagannath Sanskrit University, located just 50 metres from sea. It's administrative building, library and prayer hall were extensively damaged. The loss has been estimated at `25 crore by the university’s engineer. Another institution, SCS College Deemed University, also sustained heavy losses and the damage has been estimated at `30 crore. Women’s College sustained losses of `1.5 crore and Jagannath Veda Karmakanda Mahavidyalaya suffered `5 crore loss.

The Archaeological Survey of India officials visited Sri Jagannath temple on Saturday and reviewed the damage to the structure. The iron scaffolding, raised to conduct repairs of the temple, vibrated in cyclonic wind and damaged an artifact on the temple skin, said Usha Sharma, Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India. Sharma, who inspected the temple, assured that repair work will be carried out and monitored through video conference.

Puri railway station, another major entry and exit point to the pilgrim town, too witnessed heavy damage. This apart, almost all the hotels, Raj Bhawan, Special Circuit House and offices of SP and Collector were damaged.

The popular deer park, Balukhand Black Buck Sanctuary, wears a forlorn look. With all trees uprooted, the sanctuary is devoid of any vegetation leaving the 4,200 spotted deer and other animals at the mercy of nature. Though the Divisional Forest Officer claimed there was no casualty in the sanctuary, locals said they have started experiencing foul smell from the sanctuary and suspect death of deer.

They also said as the sanctuary is a planned casuarina forest, it gives little scope for deer to escape and even if they do, they would die eventually as the sanctuary has lost its green cover. The scorching heat and loss of vegetation is leading to drying up of water holes.

Power hope

Puri: Power will be supplied to Puri town within a week, said Collector Balwant Singh. Addressing media persons, Singh said additional manpower and materials were pressed into service and work is being carried out on a war-footing. While overhead wires and poles for 36 KV and 11 KV were successfully restored, efforts were on to repair 132 KV lines which carry power from Nimapara to Puri. While Puri could get electricity within seven days, it would be mid-June by the time country-side villages get power, Singh added. Till Sunday, 81,000 families registered under food security schemes were provided 50 kg rice, while non-card holder families would get rice next week, he informed. On health infrastructure, district headquarters hospital and other heath facilities are now equipped with doctors and staff. The Grand Road and DHH are being illuminated with generators. Meanwhile, Ministers Surya Narayan Patra and Ashok Panda visited the town and supervised work in free kitchens on Sunday.