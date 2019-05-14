Hopes of Niali betel leaf farmers blown away by Fani

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cyclone Fani has wreaked havoc on betel vineyards causing huge losses to farmers of Niali block in Cuttack district. Around 10,000 betel leaf farmers of the block have been badly affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm. All their betel vineyards have been damaged and razed to the ground in Fani. The worst-hit farmers are from Nuagaon, Anlo, Alana, Babaja, Khandeswar, Debera, Gobindapada, Bilasuni, Olansa, Bansahi, Bali Sahi, Baharana, Haladibasanta, Jallarpur, Athantara, Barimunda, Waupuli, Madhaba, Krushnaprasad, Ratanpur, Binishpur, Barabodia, Pokharigan, Pahanga, Deuli, Sagadailo, Karsada, Raniola, Eranja, Sithalo, Ekaberuan and Sasanpada villages in Niali.

Markand Swain, a betel grower of Haladibasanta, said, “Betel vines in my three acre of land have been completely ravaged by the cyclone as a result of which I suffered huge losses.”

As per the practice before onset of monsoon, most of the farmers had completed the annual renovation work on their betel vineyards by altering ‘Chhuncha’, ‘Binchana’, ‘Adua’ and ‘Pota’ in March and April. While they were waiting for a bumper crop, the cyclone blew away all their hopes.

“It is impossible to water the plants lying under the ravaged betel vines. All the betel plants have perished in the gruelling heat after the cyclone,” said a farmer. Sources said both production and supply of betel leaves have been stopped since May 3. The affected farmers have urged the district administration to assess the damage to their vines and provide financial assistance at the earliest.

Niali’s betel leaves have a special identity in and outside the State due to their quality. Around 70 per cent of farmers in the block depend on cultivation of betel leaves. Farmers of Niali supply a lion’s share of their betel leaves to markets in Kolkata and Mumbai where its demand is high.