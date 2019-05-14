Life continues under the open sky post-cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of people are still living under the open sky with minimum supplies after Fani lashed the district, damaging thousands of houses and blowing away trees. With power supply yet to be restored and no shelter, severe heat and humidity during day and darkness at night is making the life of affected persons miserable.

Nearly 92,000 people were evacuated before the cyclone hit the coastal district. Many, who returned home a few days after the storm calmed down, found rubble in place of their houses and are yet to recover from the shock.

Baidhar Bhoi, a daily wager of Bansa village under Naugaon tehsil said, he and his family of four were living in thatched houses which got damaged and its walls collapsed in the cyclone. “Though I am eligible for a house under Government schemes, I did not get any,” he said. Bhoi’s family is spending nights in the open as he is yet to receive polythene to cover his shattered house.

Bhoi is among the 17 daily wagers of Danduar village under Sikhar panchayat who are awaiting supply of polythene and relief materials. Similar is the plight of people hailing from Sikhar under Naugaon block.

Meanwhile, the Government’s assurance to provide electricity by May 12 is yet to materialise with many blocks like Balikuda, Biridi and Raghunathpur yet to get power supply.

Meanwhile, Suryakant Swain of Kathkota village under Kujang police limits allegedly died of sunstroke while restoring power lines on Sunday. He was shifted to Kujang hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Superintendent Engineer, CESU, Paradip, Bibhudatta Mohapatra said power supply has been restored in six of the eight blocks while connection to Biridi and Raghunathpur block headquarters could not be restored as the major supply line of Cuttack-Kandarpur was badly damaged. Steps have been taken to supply power to the two block headquarters within a day or two,” he added.