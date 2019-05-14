Home States Odisha

Research raises hope for revival of indigenous rice

Many varieties of aromatic rice not available for high yield farming 

Published: 14th May 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Regional Research & Technology Transfer Station, Bhawanipatna

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The indigenous rice varieties will gain popularity and help farmer’s economy in Kalahandi and Koraput region. A research conducted by Regional Research and Technology Transfer Station (RRTTS), Bhawanipatna, which is rediscovering lost varieties of native rice, has raised hope among the farmers.

Once famous for short aromatic rice in Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and some parts of Ganjam districts, the indigenous rice varieties are on the verge of extinction. Many varieties are not available in the areas due to adoption of high yield rice varieties. 

Assistant Director of Research, RRTTS Dr Chandramani Khanda said traditional scented rice varieties like Kalikati, Kalajeera, Parbatjeera, Jubaraj, Karpurakranti, Badabhog, Jabaphoola, Basapatri, Acharmati, Ganagaballi, Kalaheera, Mugajai, Makarakanda, Suragaja, Jaiphoola, Parijat, Barikunja, Dubraj, Dangar, Basmati, Khosakani, Kanakachampa, Kukudajata, Ratnasundari, Kalamani, Karpurajeera, Mahul Kunchi, Magura, Basnapatra, Kalia, Sirimuli, Nalidhan, Lajakulibadan, Kalajauvan, Laxmibilas and Makarakanda were commonly found in Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Ganjam districts. These traditional aromatic rice varieties, grown by local farmers, are more than thousand years old. Though these varieties possess excellent grain quality and aroma, those are comparatively low yield, he added.

Set up in 1983, the RRTTS is functioning under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and doing advance research on cotton, aromatic rice, castor, soyabin and evaluating different agro technologies for the region. Last year, it got the status of Centre of Excellence for its research work. Under the guidance of Dr Khanda, Junior Scientist-cum-Plant Breeder Suvasri Das is looking after the research on traditional varieties of aromatic rice.

Collection, documentation and evaluation of 110 aromatic rice varieties have already been done. Screening of 40 aromatic rice varieties for yield under moisture stress conditions, aroma content and cooking qualities is being carried out for the last two years. The genotypes with high aroma content are selected for further genetic improvement through breeding programmes. 

Dr Khanda also informed that screening of all the collected genotypes for aroma and yield is going on in the research station. These unique varieties are developed for high yield and superior grain qualities. Similarly, screening for drought and flood-resistant varieties is underway in the research station involving molecular breeding approach, he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
indigenous rice farmer’s economy Regional Research and Technology Transfer Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan ended their losing streak in style | AP
Pakistan stun England as Root, Buttler centuries go in vain
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp