Research raises hope for revival of indigenous rice

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The indigenous rice varieties will gain popularity and help farmer’s economy in Kalahandi and Koraput region. A research conducted by Regional Research and Technology Transfer Station (RRTTS), Bhawanipatna, which is rediscovering lost varieties of native rice, has raised hope among the farmers.

Once famous for short aromatic rice in Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and some parts of Ganjam districts, the indigenous rice varieties are on the verge of extinction. Many varieties are not available in the areas due to adoption of high yield rice varieties.

Assistant Director of Research, RRTTS Dr Chandramani Khanda said traditional scented rice varieties like Kalikati, Kalajeera, Parbatjeera, Jubaraj, Karpurakranti, Badabhog, Jabaphoola, Basapatri, Acharmati, Ganagaballi, Kalaheera, Mugajai, Makarakanda, Suragaja, Jaiphoola, Parijat, Barikunja, Dubraj, Dangar, Basmati, Khosakani, Kanakachampa, Kukudajata, Ratnasundari, Kalamani, Karpurajeera, Mahul Kunchi, Magura, Basnapatra, Kalia, Sirimuli, Nalidhan, Lajakulibadan, Kalajauvan, Laxmibilas and Makarakanda were commonly found in Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Ganjam districts. These traditional aromatic rice varieties, grown by local farmers, are more than thousand years old. Though these varieties possess excellent grain quality and aroma, those are comparatively low yield, he added.

Set up in 1983, the RRTTS is functioning under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and doing advance research on cotton, aromatic rice, castor, soyabin and evaluating different agro technologies for the region. Last year, it got the status of Centre of Excellence for its research work. Under the guidance of Dr Khanda, Junior Scientist-cum-Plant Breeder Suvasri Das is looking after the research on traditional varieties of aromatic rice.

Collection, documentation and evaluation of 110 aromatic rice varieties have already been done. Screening of 40 aromatic rice varieties for yield under moisture stress conditions, aroma content and cooking qualities is being carried out for the last two years. The genotypes with high aroma content are selected for further genetic improvement through breeding programmes.

Dr Khanda also informed that screening of all the collected genotypes for aroma and yield is going on in the research station. These unique varieties are developed for high yield and superior grain qualities. Similarly, screening for drought and flood-resistant varieties is underway in the research station involving molecular breeding approach, he added.

