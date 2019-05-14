Home States Odisha

Thrust on power, telecom infra in Cyclone- Fani-hit areas of Odisha

Similarly, the Telecom department has also expedited steps to restore banking services.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik in discussion with officials of central departments in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday underscored the need for a long-term action plan to make power and telecom infrastructure in the coastal areas of the State, which are prone to natural calamities, disaster resilient.

A high-level delegation from the power and telecom ministries of the Union Government met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and discussed restoration of electricity and telecom network in cyclone-affected areas. Naveen was happy over the fact that both the Central departments are working in the affected areas in close coordination with State Government agencies to restore power, telecom and banking services. He emphasised on restoration of normalcy in the affected areas as early as possible.

The Chief Minister was informed that voice call services will be restored in the affected areas in next seven days. It was decided that the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will take up the repair of 220 KV line between Atri and Puri. Employees of the Central public sector undertakings will continue to cooperate with the State agencies for restoration of power transmission and distribution line in the affected areas.

Similarly, the Telecom department has also expedited steps to restore banking services. 

Chief Secretary AP Padhi, chairpersons of NTPC and PGCIL Gurdeep Singh and RN Nayak respectively, senior officials from the Union Power and Telecom departments and senior State Government officials attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp