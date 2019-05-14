Thrust on power, telecom infra in Cyclone- Fani-hit areas of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday underscored the need for a long-term action plan to make power and telecom infrastructure in the coastal areas of the State, which are prone to natural calamities, disaster resilient.

A high-level delegation from the power and telecom ministries of the Union Government met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and discussed restoration of electricity and telecom network in cyclone-affected areas. Naveen was happy over the fact that both the Central departments are working in the affected areas in close coordination with State Government agencies to restore power, telecom and banking services. He emphasised on restoration of normalcy in the affected areas as early as possible.

The Chief Minister was informed that voice call services will be restored in the affected areas in next seven days. It was decided that the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will take up the repair of 220 KV line between Atri and Puri. Employees of the Central public sector undertakings will continue to cooperate with the State agencies for restoration of power transmission and distribution line in the affected areas.

Similarly, the Telecom department has also expedited steps to restore banking services.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi, chairpersons of NTPC and PGCIL Gurdeep Singh and RN Nayak respectively, senior officials from the Union Power and Telecom departments and senior State Government officials attended the meeting.