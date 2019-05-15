Dialysis service resumes at Puri DHH

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dialysis service at Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) has resumed after the unit, which was badly damaged in cyclone Fani, was restored. The seven-bed dialysis unit, along with a reverse osmosis plant, was damaged in the cyclonic storm.

Besides, four water tanks having 2,000-litre capacity each and electrical accessories, including air-conditioners, too sustained considerable damage in the cyclone. As renal patients dependent on free dialysis service of the DHH suffered a lot, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda had directed the health administration to restore it on a war footing.

NHM director Shalini Pandit monitored the unit’s restoration during her visit to the district recently. A health official said the service resumed 10 days after cyclone struck the district. Altogether, 35 kidney patients availed the service, he added.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary has directed his department’s officials to respond immediately to medical emergencies and initiate steps so that it does not turn into an epidemic. Since the outbreak of malaria, diarrhoea and flu are reported in the disaster-affected areas, Dr Meherda alerted the disease monitoring and surveillance cells to take prompt steps if such reports are received from any cyclone-hit districts.