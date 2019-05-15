Home States Odisha

Dialysis service resumes at Puri DHH

Dialysis service at Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) has resumed after the unit, which was badly damaged in cyclone Fani, was restored.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image of dialysis machines used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dialysis service at Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) has resumed after the unit, which was badly damaged in cyclone Fani, was restored. The seven-bed dialysis unit, along with a reverse osmosis plant, was damaged in the cyclonic storm.

Besides, four water tanks having 2,000-litre capacity each and electrical accessories, including air-conditioners, too sustained considerable damage in the cyclone. As renal patients dependent on free dialysis service of the DHH suffered a lot, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda had directed the health administration to restore it on a war footing.

NHM director Shalini Pandit monitored the unit’s restoration during her visit to the district recently. A health official said the service resumed 10 days after cyclone struck the district. Altogether, 35 kidney patients availed the service, he added.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary has directed his department’s officials to respond immediately to medical emergencies and initiate steps so that it does not turn into an epidemic. Since the outbreak of malaria, diarrhoea and flu are reported in the disaster-affected areas, Dr Meherda alerted the disease monitoring and surveillance cells to take prompt steps if such reports are received from any cyclone-hit districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp