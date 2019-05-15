Maoists torch vehicles used for road construction work in Odisha

By PTI

BHAWANIPATNA (ODISHA): Maoists torched at least five vehicles and some machines used in road construction works at Panimunda village in Kalahandi district of Odisha, police said Wednesday.

A group of armed ultras stormed the site camp of a contractor engaged in the construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) on Tuesday night, Kalahandi's Superintendent of Police, B Gangadhar, said.

READ | Three jawans injured in IED explosion

The red rebels, who have been opposing the construction of a new rural road between Urladani and Lahadi, set ablaze five tractors and some machines, police said.

Before leaving, the Maoists left some posters at the site, opposing the road construction project in the area, they said.

The SP said that combing operation and patrolling in the area, bordering Kandhamal district, has been intensified after the incident.