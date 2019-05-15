Home States Odisha

Power restoration delay sparks unrest in Utkal University

Unrest prevailed in Utkal University on Tuesday as hundreds of students staged protest and blocked the main gate over delay in restoration of electricity on the campus.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Electrician

An electrician repairs a damaged power pole in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unrest prevailed in Utkal University on Tuesday as hundreds of students staged a protest and blocked the main gate over delay in restoration of electricity on the campus. The students alleged that despite their active participation in rebuilding work post-cyclone Fani, the power supply is yet to be restored in the university. Hundreds of students staying in hostels are facing serious inconvenience due to delay in restoration of power which in turn has also affected water supply, said an agitator.

“Many of us stayed back at hostels during the cyclone in view of the examinations. However, we are facing lot of difficulties due to unavailability of power and water,” said another agitating student. It is unfortunate that despite being located in the heart of the City, the university is yet to get electricity, he added.

Some of the university staff said electricity has also not been restored in the administrative block and they are depending on DG sets for power. Later on the day, the agitating students called of their protest after university authorities assured that power will be restored soon.

University Registrar Dayanidhi Nayak said the authorities are concerned about the students and have urged CESU to restore power at the earliest. Electricity is expected to be restored in a day or two, he said. The extremely severe cyclonic storm, which battered Odisha on May 3, has caused extensive damage to the university’s green cover as well as infrastructure. Around 200 utility poles and electricity cables have been completely damaged inside the campus.

Nayak said preliminary estimate suggests that the university has sustained damage to a tune of `109 crore in the cyclone. He further said since it will take some time for the Government to sanction assistance, the university has provided an immediate grant of `20,000 to each department and `15,000 to each hostel for repairing broken water pipes and snapped power lines before the commencement of examinations. The university has postponed its examinations till May 21 in view of the damage caused to the infrastructure by cyclone Fani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp