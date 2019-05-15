Home States Odisha

‘Red’ alert on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border

Security has been beefed up in the bordering areas of the district following intelligence inputs on possibility of a Maoist strike.

Published: 15th May 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Security has been beefed up in the bordering areas of the district following intelligence inputs on possibility of a Maoist strike.

Five Maoists including three women armed cadres were shot dead in an encounter with Special Operation  Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border under Padwa police limits on Wednesday.

As per intelligence inputs, the Naxals are planning to revenge the encounter and top ranking cadres of Odisha-AP Special Zonal Committee are camping in the forests bordering Nandapur and Lamtaput. This apart, there are reports on Maoists sneaking into Koraput-Malkangiri border areas.

The police administrations of Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada have sounded alarm following the inputs and intensified combing and area domination exercise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp