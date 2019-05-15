‘Red’ alert on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Security has been beefed up in the bordering areas of the district following intelligence inputs on possibility of a Maoist strike.

Five Maoists including three women armed cadres were shot dead in an encounter with Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border under Padwa police limits on Wednesday.

As per intelligence inputs, the Naxals are planning to revenge the encounter and top ranking cadres of Odisha-AP Special Zonal Committee are camping in the forests bordering Nandapur and Lamtaput. This apart, there are reports on Maoists sneaking into Koraput-Malkangiri border areas.

The police administrations of Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada have sounded alarm following the inputs and intensified combing and area domination exercise.