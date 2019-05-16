Micro ATMs to solve cash crisis in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in partnership with a private bank, has launched Micro ATM service in the City to help citizens tide over cash crunch in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Disruption of internet services after the cyclone has affected the operation of ATMs of various banks across the City. With several ATMs still out of order, the civic authorities in partnership with Axis Bank have launched the service. Initially, five Micro ATMs have been made available at Biju Patnaik International Airport, railway station and a few hospitals where internet services have been restored. More such ATMs will be introduced at places identified by BMC in the coming days.

Micro ATM is a GPRS-enabled device through which a person can avail cash after swiping his/her debit card. The cash will be dispensed by a bank staff once the swipe is approved by the system. One can get cash up to `2,000 in a single transaction.

BMC Officials said the Micro ATM machine can also dispense cash to citizens who produce their Aadhar number. After authenticating the Aadhar number in the biometric data, the ATM machine will dispense cash to a customer from any bank to which his/her Aadhar number is linked.

BMC Additional Commissioner Ananya Das said, “The service will be extended to people till complete restoration of bank ATMs in the City.”