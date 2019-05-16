Poor traffic system haunts commuters in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Absence of traffic police personnel and illegal parking on Jeypore main road have made commuting a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians.

Traffic congestion on the one-km stretch from bus stand to Raj Nagar has become a daily nuisance. The situation is worse during peak hours with commuters waiting for buses and illegal parking along the road.

While Jeypore town is known as hub of business activities of KBK region, the major business establishments, banks, Government PHC and offices, schools and eateries are located along the main road. Over 10,000 people commute on the road for different works during peak hours daily.

Roadside eateries, vendors and illegal parking have occupied 70 per cent of the road leaving a narrow space for public transport vehicles and commuters.