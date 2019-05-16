Post-cyclone Fani, five districts on diarrhoea alert in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of reports of diarrhoea in parts of Bhubaneswar and Puri post-cyclone Fani, the Health Department on Wednesday put five districts on high alert asking them to take preventive measures to check the outbreak.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda, who took stock of the situation at a review meeting here, asked the administration of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts to remain vigilant.

Sources said around 15 persons are suffering from diarrhoea in Dumduma area of the City following which the Public Health Division has asked people not to use water from wells. Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they have initiated measures to disinfect water bodies and advised people to use piped water supplied by Public Health Engineering Organisation.

BMC health officials will visit the affected area on Thursday to take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, choked drains and delay in lifting of garbage dumped at various locations in the City have compounded the situation. Mahalaxmi Pati, a resident of Unit VI, said waste from roadside bins has not been lifted by BMC since the last 15 days. “The waste has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. This increases the risk of contracting communicable diseases,” she said. Similarly, Lipika Mohanty of Megheswar Colony in Tankapani road area also complained that garbage is being collected only once a week from her locality.

Similar situation prevailed in different areas of Puri, which bore the brunt of the cyclone. Faced with shortage of manpower, Puri Municipality authorities are struggling to lift garbage on a regular basis in the pilgrim town. Cases of diarrhoea have been reported from various parts of the town and the district.

The Health department has asked Puri district administration and health officials on the field to initiate adequate measures to check the spread of diarrhoea in the worst-affected areas including Puri Sadar, Krushnaprasad, Gop, Kanas, Satyabadi and Bramhagiri.

Health officials said 74 doctors and 234 paramedics have been engaged in all the cyclone-affected districts. This apart, additional 20 doctors and 200 paramedics have been deployed in Puri and Khurda.

The officials further said sanitary napkins will be provided to girls and women, in the age group of 15 to 45 years, free of cost for two months in Puri district.