Home States Odisha

Support for OSRTC strike in Bhanjanagar 

Members of 10 organisations, including Bhanjanagar Bar Association, on Wednesday extended support to the agitating employees of OSRTC. 

Published: 16th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Members of 10 organisations, including Bhanjanagar Bar Association, on Wednesday extended support to the agitating employees of OSRTC. 

As per reports, around 90 drivers and employees of Bhanjanagar zone under OSRTC have been staging dharna demanding payment of pending salary of last seven months. Following their agitation, OSRTC buses operated from the zone kept off the road. While the staff are waiting for their salary, the OSRTC authorities in a directive has asked the zone in-charge to shift the buses of the zone to other places. President of OSRTC Bhanjanagar zone association Batakrushna Panda said the shifting decision is undemocratic and urged the officials to cancel the order.

Expressing solidarity to the agitation, leaders of 10 associations have also demanded withdrawal of the decision. They also warned to stage Bhanjanagar bandh over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp