Support for OSRTC strike in Bhanjanagar 

BERHAMPUR: Members of 10 organisations, including Bhanjanagar Bar Association, on Wednesday extended support to the agitating employees of OSRTC.

As per reports, around 90 drivers and employees of Bhanjanagar zone under OSRTC have been staging dharna demanding payment of pending salary of last seven months. Following their agitation, OSRTC buses operated from the zone kept off the road. While the staff are waiting for their salary, the OSRTC authorities in a directive has asked the zone in-charge to shift the buses of the zone to other places. President of OSRTC Bhanjanagar zone association Batakrushna Panda said the shifting decision is undemocratic and urged the officials to cancel the order.

Expressing solidarity to the agitation, leaders of 10 associations have also demanded withdrawal of the decision. They also warned to stage Bhanjanagar bandh over the issue.