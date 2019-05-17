Home States Odisha

Cancer patients suffer as ACs stop functioning

50 patients currently under treatment in the cancer ward

Published: 17th May 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Patients stage dharna outside cancer ward of VIMSAR on Wednesday | Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: IT’S a harrowing time for cancer patients undergoing treatment in the Veer Surendra Sai  Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR).
At a time when the temperature has been hovering at around 45 degree C, all the six air- conditioners (ACs) in the 24-bed cancer ward - which is without any ventilation - have been  lying defunct for the last several days. With authorities unmoved by their plight, angry patients and their attendants on Wednesday staged dharna outside the ward.

At present, there are 50 patients admitted to the cancer ward. As all the six ACs are dysfunctional,  many patients were forced to shift from their beds to the porch of the ward to get some relief from the heat. But for those who cannot move out of their beds, the suffering is beyond expression.
On Wednesday noon, the patients and their kin sat on dharna outside the cancer ward and  refused to eat unless their problems were addressed. Besides ACs, patients complained of drinking water shortage and timely administration of medication by the staff. Though the  patients sat for more than an hour, none of the authorities visited them and they had  to call off their protest.

Mostly, poor patients who cannot afford treatment in private hospitals, undergo treatment at VIMSAR. Husband of a patient from Balangir who is undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer said, “we would have never chosen to come here if we had any other option for cancer treatment.”

VIMSAR Superintendent Jayashree Dora said alternative arrangements will be made soon and work is on to repair the ACs at the earliest. Head of Cancer Department Kabita Majhi said coolers have been set up in the ward for temporary relief. A doctor of the hospital, requesting anonymity, warned that patients taking chemo are in an ‘immuno-compromised’ state and likely to get infected due to humidity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp