Confident BJD turns to swearing-in mode

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as poll pundits are not sure which way the results will go in Odisha on May 23, talks of government formation has already started in the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Leaders of the ruling party are sure that the BJD will come to power for the fifth consecutive time, though the number of seats may be reduced because of the incursion of BJP in coastal areas also.

However, complete decimation of the Congress, urban and first time voters remain as cause of worry for the ruling party. Sources in the BJD maintained that the party is banking on the support of women voters to tide over the situation. Many in the BJD also do not rule out the possibility of split voting and are waiting for the results to ascertain its impact on the fortunes of the party.

Coming back to the question of the swearing in ceremony of the new government, two opinions have emerged in the BJD, though nothing is official. One is to make it a grand affair as many national leaders from NDA and UPA are expected to attend it to woo the BJD in line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s statement a number of times that no national party will get a majority at the Centre.

There is, however, a second opinion that the swearing in ceremony should be a low key affair in view of devastation caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani which hit the Odisha coast on May 3.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior BJP leader Damodar Rout has created a flutter by stating that BJD and BJP may come together to form government in Odisha as both these parties are not going to get a majority. He said it will be difficult for the BJP to win 74 seats to form government in Odisha as the party had only 10 members in the outgoing Assembly. Such a big jump is very doubtful, he said and added that the number of BJD MLAs in the coming Assembly will also be reduced.