Home States Odisha

Trade, commerce take a beating post-cyclone Fani

Twelve days after Fani, Brahmagiri, one of the major trade centres of Puri district, is still struggling to be back on its feet.

Published: 17th May 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged structures and trees are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout 
Express News Service

BRAHMAGIRI (PURI): Twelve days after Fani, Brahmagiri, one of the major trade centres of Puri district, is still struggling to be back on its feet.
More than 60 percent of the 720 shops and business establishments along with vending areas in the block have been severely affected. All three markets located on either side of the one km stretch have suffered extensive damage. The roof-less and collapsed shops lie abandoned with hardly anyone willing to rebuild.
Secretary of Binayak Samiti Bada Bazaar Laxmikanta Mohapatra said the cyclone has adversely affected trade and traders’ community apart from bringing miseries for people irrespective of economic status.

“The loss is huge in the main market. Of the 420 shops almost half have been damaged. Daily business in the market has come down from around `30 lakh to less than `2 lakh,” he said.
The market was completely shut for three days after the cyclone struck. Now, only those open are restaurants, road-side eateries, betel shops, vegetable and electric equipment shops besides medicine stores.

“I had stocked clothes of around `2 lakh but have lost more than 50 per cent of the stock as wind blew away the roof over my shop. My house has also been affected,” said Abhiram Nayak, a trader.
The traders dealing with electrical accessories, however, are making brisk business. As the entire region plunged into darkness following complete breakdown of power infrastructure, the sale of solar-powered and battery-operated LED lights and table fans has soared.
Even as the cyclone battered the sleepy town, there were few who stood firm to their social commitment. The devastation could not deter Rabi Narayan Behera, one of the oldest hoteliers in the market, from doing his bit.

“Though we could not open the hotel on May 3 morning as wind damaged the backyard kitchen, it was ready by evening after the cyclone crossed. With the ration and vegetables stocked, we had served food for the next three days at a subsidised price,” Behera added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp