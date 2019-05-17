Home States Odisha

Two arrested in Jajpur’s CHC ransack case

Police on Thursday arrested two persons for ransacking Dharmasala Community Health Centre in the district after the death of a woman after delivery.

Published: 17th May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for ransacking Dharmasala Community Health Centre in the district after the death of a woman after delivery. The accused are Sujit Kumar Dhal and Anirudha Rout of Chahata village.

The two, along with some other villagers, had ransacked the hospital and damaged its property after the relatives of the deceased woman alleged medical negligence for her death.

The accused were forwarded to court on Thursday and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said. More than 20 persons were involved in the violence, police said, adding that the rest would be arrested soon.

The woman, Anjali Behera of Bhuban of Dhenkanal district, died barely 30 minutes after delivery due to profuse bleeding.

A nurse and another staff of the hospital performed delivery while the doctor on duty, Dr Manas Ranjan Swain, allegedly did not attend the patient in the labour room. Dr Swain too filed a ransack case.
Meanwhile, Additional District Medical Officer (Public Health) Dr Pratap Rudra Kar reached Dharmasala CHC on Wednesday to probe into the case. Dr Kar will be submitting his report to the Chief District Medical Officer in Jajpur soon.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp