Two arrested in Jajpur’s CHC ransack case

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for ransacking Dharmasala Community Health Centre in the district after the death of a woman after delivery. The accused are Sujit Kumar Dhal and Anirudha Rout of Chahata village.

The two, along with some other villagers, had ransacked the hospital and damaged its property after the relatives of the deceased woman alleged medical negligence for her death.

The accused were forwarded to court on Thursday and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said. More than 20 persons were involved in the violence, police said, adding that the rest would be arrested soon.

The woman, Anjali Behera of Bhuban of Dhenkanal district, died barely 30 minutes after delivery due to profuse bleeding.

A nurse and another staff of the hospital performed delivery while the doctor on duty, Dr Manas Ranjan Swain, allegedly did not attend the patient in the labour room. Dr Swain too filed a ransack case.

Meanwhile, Additional District Medical Officer (Public Health) Dr Pratap Rudra Kar reached Dharmasala CHC on Wednesday to probe into the case. Dr Kar will be submitting his report to the Chief District Medical Officer in Jajpur soon.

