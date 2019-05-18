Home States Odisha

On duty lineman dies despite no power supply to pole, sparks protest in Puri

The death of a lineman engaged in restoration of power supply has sparked resentment among workers in the pilgrim town on Friday. The incident left everyone shocked as power was not supplied to the po

By Express News Service

PURI: The death of a lineman engaged in the restoration of power supply has sparked resentment among workers in the pilgrim town on Friday.

According to reports, a CESU lineman, Pabitra Jena of Dandmakundpur village under Pipili police limits, was working on a pole when it got charged and he fell down dead. The incident left everyone shocked as power was not supplied to the pole. Later, it was learnt that generator sets, being operated by locals, were connected to the main line. The pole got charged resulting in the death of the lineman. This was the second such death within five days.

Another lineman, S Mangaj Rao of Fedco, died while working on a deadline four days back.  Hundreds of workers engaged in the restoration of power supply in Fani- ravaged town went on a cease work demanding compensation. After discussions with employee leaders, Rs 10 lakh was paid to the family of the deceased. Workers resumed restoration work on Friday afternoon. Solar lanterns for affected villages

The Government has decided to provide 15,000 solar lanterns to the Fani-affected villages, where it would take months to restore power supply. According to sources, solar lanterns would be distributed in Satpara, Arakhakuda, Berhampur, Manikpatana, Gambhari, Panaspada, Gopinathpur and Pirjipur, the eight panchayats under Krushnaprasad block besides Brahmagiri block.

