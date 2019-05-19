Home States Odisha

Heat wave warning, Capital sizzles at 40.2 degrees

  Sweltering heat along with humidity made life miserable in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with the temperature reaching 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Published: 19th May 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sweltering heat along with humidity made life miserable in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with the temperature reaching 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.While the Capital City recorded 40.2 degree Celsius, it Cuttack it was 40 degrees. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said temperatures will remain two to three degree Celsius above normal in some parts of the State, including the Capital, for next four days.

Met officials also issued a yellow warning for heat wave in some pockets in Balangir, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Jharsuguda districts for the next three days. In a special heat wave bulletin, they advised people to avoid getting exposed to heat.

“Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail for next three days in some pockets of Balangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and other northwest districts,” said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

On Saturday, 15 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and more. Titlagarh was the hottest at 45.8 degree Celsius, followed by Balangir at 45.5, Sambalpur 44.6, Sonepur 44.2 and Hirakud 44.1 degrees.
The other places which witnessed extreme heat are Jharsuguda, which recorded 43.6 degree, Talcher 43.2, Bhawanipatna 42.8, Angul 42.7, Sundargarh and Malkangiri 42, Phulbani 41.8 and Chandbali 40.5 degrees.

“The sweltering heat conditions are likely prevail in some parts of Odisha till the second week of June. Monsoon is expected to arrive by June second week end and till then heat is expected in the State,” Met officials said.Meanwhile, light rain an thundershower activity is also expected to occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts in the next 24 hours. At least two deaths, allegedly due to sunstroke were reported from Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Saturday. However, the exact reason behind their deaths can be ascertained after the authorities receive the postmortem reports.

