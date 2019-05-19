Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha poll results: Three-tier security for counting of votes

 A three-tier security ring will be thrown around the counting centres in the State on May 23. Counting of votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be held simultaneously at 62 centres.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Security officials taking Electronic Voting Machines and other election material to strong rooms. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A three-tier security ring will be thrown around the counting centres in the State on May 23. Counting of votes for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats will be held simultaneously at 62 centres. DGP Dr RP Sharma on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements and directed the Commissioner of Police, IGs, DIGs, SPs and DCPs via video conferencing to take all measures for the smooth conduct of counting. The DGP asked senior officers to put forth extra manpower requirements, if any, before ADG (Law and Order) by Sunday.

The strong rooms having Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be guarded by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while the inner ring will be secured by State Armed Police and the periphery will be manned by local police. As many as 69 companies of CAPF have been deployed in different districts and are now engaged in guarding the strong rooms. Another 12 companies of CAPF are expected to reach the State soon for maintaining law and order during the counting process. At least 172 platoons of Special Armed Police will also be deployed, he added.

The SPs were also asked to open control rooms equipped with very high frequency (VHF) sets and other communication systems in the vicinity of the counting centres. As it is being anticipated that counting of votes might continue till late in the evening, police have also been asked to make adequate lighting arrangements.

During the meeting, preparedness for sensitive centres, proper barricading at counting centres, installation of CCTV cameras inside and outside the centres, metal detectors at the entrances of the centres, restriction on mobile phone use inside the centres, deployment of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) were also discussed. Counting will be held for 21 Parliamentary and 146 Assembly seats.

TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 EVMs CAPF EVM Strong rooms LWE

