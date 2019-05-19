Rayagada CDMO’s hasty suspension raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Siva Prasad Padhi’s hasty suspension has raised eyebrows and come under criticism by locals. While Padhi, who was suffering from oral cancer, was on leave for a surgery, the State Government had suspended him for not joining duty in view of the cyclonic storm Fani.The Government had earlier cancelled the leaves of all the doctors and employees in the Health department till May 15. All the CDMOs were directed to monitor the situation in hospitals. The Government had earlier stated that strict action would be taken against senior officials who do not report for duty during the period of emergency.

Suspended CDMO Siva Prasad Padhi

undergoing treatment at an ICU

According to sources, Padhi had submitted a request letter to the Director of Health Services, Odisha to avail CL and PL along with headquarters permission on April 22 and its copy was sent to the Collector.

He had sought permission to avail leave from April 24 to 30 for a health check-up at a private hospital in Bengaluru. On April 30, he again requested the Director through e-mail for further extension of leave for another 10 days due to unavoidable reasons.

But on May 2, the Government suspended him for not joining duty in view of cyclonic storm Fani, which hit the State on May 3. Following Padhi’s suspension, Rayagada DHH Superintendent Dr Shakti Baral Mohanty was given the additional duty of CDMO.

On Wednesday, Padhi underwent an oral cancer surgery in the hospital and he is now on life support system in the ICU.Meanwhile, the suspension has come under sharp criticism from locals who said the Government took a hasty decision without properly verifying the condition of the CDMO.