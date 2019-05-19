Home States Odisha

Rayagada CDMO’s hasty suspension raises eyebrows

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Siva Prasad Padhi’s hasty suspension has raised eyebrows and come under criticism by locals.

Published: 19th May 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Siva Prasad Padhi’s hasty suspension has raised eyebrows and come under criticism by locals. While Padhi, who was suffering from oral cancer, was on leave for a surgery, the State Government had suspended him for not joining duty in view of the cyclonic storm Fani.The Government had earlier cancelled the leaves of all the doctors and employees in the Health department till May 15. All the CDMOs were directed to monitor the situation in hospitals. The Government had earlier stated that strict action would be taken against senior officials who do not report for duty during the period of emergency.

Suspended CDMO Siva Prasad Padhi
undergoing treatment at an ICU

According to sources, Padhi had submitted a request letter to the Director of Health Services, Odisha to avail CL and PL along with headquarters permission on April 22 and its copy was sent to the Collector.

He had sought permission to avail leave from April 24 to 30 for a health check-up at a private hospital in Bengaluru. On April 30, he again requested the Director through e-mail for further extension of leave for another 10 days due to unavoidable reasons.

But on May 2, the Government suspended him for not joining duty in view of  cyclonic storm Fani, which hit the State on May 3. Following Padhi’s suspension, Rayagada DHH Superintendent Dr Shakti Baral Mohanty was given the additional duty of CDMO.

On Wednesday, Padhi underwent an oral cancer surgery in the hospital and he is now on life support system in the ICU.Meanwhile, the suspension has come under sharp criticism from locals who said  the Government took a hasty decision without properly verifying the condition of the CDMO. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp