Odisha to provide train to BPL 7,500 youths to drive four wheelers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will provide driving training to 7,500 youths belonging to below poverty line (BPL) category as well as SC and ST communities in 2019-20 financial year.

The Transport department has placed a proposal before the State Government in this regard. The Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), through various driving training institutes, will train the youths. Sources said women trainees will be given preference.

“These youths will be imparted Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) training through empanelled private driving training institutes,” said Transport Deputy Secretary AK Sarangi. The OSDA will bear the cost of the training programme.

In a letter, Sarangi has urged OSDA member secretary to place the proposal before the authority’s project appraisal committee for its approval.

Apart from LMV training to 7,500 youths, the Transport department has also proposed OSDA to impart Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) training to 400 youths through driving training institute, Chhatia. Besides, HMV training will also be provided to 2,000 LMV drivers through empanelled private driving training institutes.

Sources said training will be provided to youths under the skill training initiatives of the State Government and the Ministry of Skill Development and Enterprises. Transport department officials said 779 LMV drivers have already been imparted HMV training by the Government through 11 empanelled private driving training institutes across the State.