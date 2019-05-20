High turnout marks booth repoll in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI/DEOGARH/TALCHER: The re-polling in booths across the State passed off peacefully with high voter turnout. In Puri, re-polling was held in three centres. Re-polling was necessitated in booth No. 62 at Gadibrahma Primary School under Brahmagiri Assembly constituency as the EVM key was lost. It recorded 86 per cent voter turnout. In booth No. 222 at Kamasasan UP School of Brahmagiri, polling could not be held due to technical glitches in the EVM. The booth reported 77.8 per cent polling.

Similarly, violence marred polling at booth No. 78 in Balabhadrapur Primary School in Birakesharipur village under Satyabadi Assembly segment as miscreants damaged EVM. On Sunday, 72.86 per cent electorates exercised their franchise.

Re-polling was also held in one polling booth in Deogarh district which comes under Sambalpur Parliamentary segment on Sunday. The re-polling was held in booth No. 183 in Siaria of Deogarh Assembly constituency. Re-polling was ordered due to glitches in EVM and VVPAT machines during third phase elections on April 23. Official sources said the booth registered 78.44 per cent polling against total 1,002 voters.

In Talcher, re-polling was held at booth No. 85 in Jandabahl village. According to Returning Officer and Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak, more than 80 per cent votes were cast on Sunday. While 762 voters are enrolled in the booth, 660 voters exercised their franchise. The poll ended peacefully without any untoward incident, he added.

The re-polling in the booth was ordered by the Election Commission after technical snag marred the polling at ballot unit in the booth.