Home States Odisha

Six bogies detach from moving goods train

Six bogies of a goods train detached near Bamra railway station in the district while the train was on way to Kulaghat in West Bengal from Jharsuguda on Monday.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

The detached bogies and engine at Haripada railway crossing I Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA : Six bogies of a goods train detached near Bamra railway station in the district while the train was on way to Kulaghat in West Bengal from Jharsuguda on Monday.According to reports, the bogies of the coal-laden train got detached at Haripada railway crossing near Bamra station at around 12.45 pm and the engine along with the remaining bogies moved to some distance. This was noticed by a guard of the train who informed the driver immediately and the bogies could be reattached to the train.  

Bamra Station Manager, T Naik said the six uncoupled bogies were attached within 15 minutes. The pipe which connects one bogie with another got uncoupled resulting in the incident. He said driver of the goods train had not reported about the incident at the Bamra railway station. Movement of trains on the route has not been affected, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp