Six bogies detach from moving goods train

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA : Six bogies of a goods train detached near Bamra railway station in the district while the train was on way to Kulaghat in West Bengal from Jharsuguda on Monday.According to reports, the bogies of the coal-laden train got detached at Haripada railway crossing near Bamra station at around 12.45 pm and the engine along with the remaining bogies moved to some distance. This was noticed by a guard of the train who informed the driver immediately and the bogies could be reattached to the train.

Bamra Station Manager, T Naik said the six uncoupled bogies were attached within 15 minutes. The pipe which connects one bogie with another got uncoupled resulting in the incident. He said driver of the goods train had not reported about the incident at the Bamra railway station. Movement of trains on the route has not been affected, he added.