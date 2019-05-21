Train services to be regulated   

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced to regulate several trains on Howrah-Mumbai main line in Dharuadih-Bagdehi and Rourkela -Jharsuguda sections of Chakradharpur Division for two days due to traffic-cum-power block on Thursday.As per reports, six limited height subways under Bamra-Dharuadih section will be inaugurated on Thursday. A SER statement informed that Jharsuguda-Rourkela MEMU, Jharsuguda-Hatia-Jharsuguda Passenger,Rourkela-Sambalpur-Rourkela MEMU and Rourkela-Puri Passenger trains would remain cancelled on Thursday. Similarly, the Puri-Rourkela Passenger train would remain cancelled on Friday.

About diversion of trains, the SER said Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express leaving Puri on Wednesday would run through Cuttack-Angul-Jharsuguda Road-Bilaspur instead of Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Bhadrak-Kharagpur-Jharsuguda.

The SER said timings of the Tatanagar-Itwari Passenger train from Tatanagar, Rajendranagar-Durg South Bihar Express from Durg and Rajendranagar,Sambalpur-Muri-Jammu Tawi Express from Sambalpur, Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat Express from Titlagarh, Lokmanya Tilak(T)-Kamakhya Karmabhoomi Express from Lokmanya Tilak (T), Pune-Hatia Express from Pune, Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express from Mumbai CSMT have been rescheduled on Wednesday and Thursday.