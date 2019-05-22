Election results on digital display boards in Capital 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission (EC) will display poll results on digital boards in various parts of the State Capital. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar on Tuesday said, “We are planning to display election results on digital boards at Jayadev Bhawan, CEO office and one or two major parks in the City. Besides, we have also planned to display poll results on digital boards installed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation at various locations for convenience of voters.”

People will also be able to get the results online on their cellphones through voter helpline app launched by the EC. The CEO said elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes on May 23. Counting of votes for 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats in Odisha will be held at 63 centres. Around 6,700 personnel have been deployed for the exercise.

Counting of votes for the simultaneous polls will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM and VVPAT votes. Counting will be done on seven tables at every centre for each Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. Besides, there will be one table at each centre for postal ballots.

The exercise will be done in several rounds. The average round of counting at each centre will be around 30. Counting of votes for Sambalpur Assembly seat will be completed in 19 rounds while the process for Patnagarh Assembly seat in Balangir district will take 49 rounds.

Kumar said as counting of votes will take more time in Odisha due to the simultaneous polls, he had requested the EC to add more tables at centres having adequate space. The proposal has been accepted, he said. The EC has allowed 411 more tables at counting centres in 22 districts. Meanwhile, the CEO raised concern over possibility of non-deletion of mock votes exercised before the start of regular polling at some booths and said he has take up the matter with EC and is waiting for its directions in this regard.

“In such cases, the VVPAT slips can be counted to eliminate the error,” he added.