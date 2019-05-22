Home States Odisha

Sambalpur fails to achieve soil sample analysis target

22nd May 2019

Soil

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Sambalpur district has failed to achieve the target for soil sample analysis during the last two  years for distribution of soil health card to farmers under Soil Health Card Scheme Cycle II. This is due to mandatory linkage of Aadhaar with the soil cards.While the Soil Health Card Scheme Cycle II began in 2017-18 fiscal and concluded in 2018-2019, the linkage of Aadhaar with the soil health cards has been made mandatory from 2017-18. As per reports, a total of 19,772 soil samples have been analysed in the district against the target of 25,100 during the last two fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19. Only 56,139 soil health cards have been distributed to farmers of the district during the period.

However, the district had succeeded in achieving the target for soil sample analysis for distribution of soil health card to farmers under Soil Health Card Scheme Cycle I, which began in fiscal year 2015-16 and concluded in 2016-17. Linkage of Aadhaar with soil health cards was not mandatory in Soil Health Card Scheme Cycle I. Under the Soil Health Card Scheme Cycle I, a total of 25,045 soil samples were analysed against a target of 25,000. As many as 1,01,625 soil health cards were distributed to farmers of the district.
The Soil Health Card Scheme was launched by the Centre in February, 2015.  However, soil sample collection and analysis under Soil Health Card Scheme was started in the district from April, 2015 and subsequently cards were distributed to the farmers.

The objective of the scheme is to issue soil card to farmers to help them reap a good harvest by studying the quality of soil. With the issue of the card, the farmers get a well-monitored report of the soil which is chosen for cultivation of crops. The Agriculture department also suggests nutrient deficiency in the soil and ways to improve soil health. Under the scheme, soil samples are collected in representative areas or grids in the village. The samples are analysed for physical and chemical properties before soil health cards are issued for site-specific nutrient management.

Soil Chemist, Sambalpur Babaji Charan Sethy said the Agriculture department is facing problems in distribution of soil health cards after linkage of Aadhaar with the cards was made mandatory in 2017-18 fiscal. He said majority of land are being cultivated by sharecroppers and they are facing difficulty in getting Aadhaar details of the actual land owner.

