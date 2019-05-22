Odisha's Titlagarh sizzles at 45 degrees Celcius  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gruelling heat wave continued to prevail in the State, especially in Western Odisha districts, on Tuesday.Met officials, however, said there may be slight drop in day temperature from Wednesday onwards due to thunderstorm activities.

Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place at 45 degree Celsius. Besides, 10 other stations also recorded a temperature of over 40 degree C on the day. While Jharsuguda recorded 43.8 degree C, Balangir sizzled at 43.6 degree C.

Other places which experienced sweltering conditions were Sambalpur (43.4), Sonepur (43.2), Bhawanipatna (43), Talcher (42.5), Hirakud (42.4), Sundargarh (42), Malkangiri (42) and Angul (40.7).

Bhubaneswar recorded 37 degree C with humidity of 75 per cent.