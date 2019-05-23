Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly results: Aska Congress candidate shot dead hours before counting 

Congress candidate from Aska Assembly constituency was hit by a bullet in his abdomen and when he fell down, the assailants slashed his throat with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Congress candidate for Aska Assembly constituency, Manoj Jena, was critically injured in an attack in Berhampur on Wednesday evening. He was returning to Bhubaneswar from Berhampur along with his friend Santosh Jena in a car when near Lanjipalli bypass, two motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at him. 

Manoj and Santosh had stepped out of the car to attend to nature’s call when the youths following his car started firing at him. A bullet hit Jena’s abdomen and when he fell down, they slashed his throat with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot leaving him in a pool of blood.

Locals rushed him to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital where his condition continues to be critical. Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra along with senior police officers reached the MCH and said a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. AICC secretary G Rudra Raju has condemned the attack.

