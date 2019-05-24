Home States Odisha

Clean sweep for BJD in Ganjam

The Congress candidate Ramesh Chandra Jena was leading in Sanakhemundi with 51.04 vote percentage against his BJD rival Nandini Devi who got 34.49 pc of votes till 10.30 pm.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At Naveen Patnaik’s home district of Ganjam, BJD was on road to a total sweep as candidates were leading in the Berhampur and Aska Lok Sabha constituencies and all the Assembly segments under them except Sanakhemundi.

While BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik retained his home turf Hinjili Assembly seat, his party candidates were leading with comfortable margins against their rivals. Naveen fielded SHG leader Pramila Bisoi from his erstwhile Aska Lok Sabha constituency and also put up new faces in a majority of the Assembly segments. By 10 pm on Thursday, Pramila was winning with a whopping margin of 2,01,629 votes against her BJP rival Anita Subhadarshini.

Other new faces of the BJD - Bikram Panda of Berhampur, Manjula Swain of Aska, Latika Pradhan of Kabisuryanagar, Suryamani Vaidya of Khalikote and Subhash Behera of Chatrapur - were much ahead of the rivals in the electoral battle by the 13th round of counting.

Besides, senior party leaders Surya Patra is leading in Digapahandi, Srikant Sahu in Polsara, Purnachandra Swain in Sorod, Bikram Kesari Arukh in Bhanjanagar, Usha Devi in Chikiti and Pradeep Panigrahy in Gopalpur. However, the vote margin between Pradeep and his BJP rival Bibhuti Busan Jena was only 0.76 pc.

The Congress candidate Ramesh Chandra Jena was leading in Sanakhemundi with 51.04 vote percentage against his BJD rival Nandini Devi who got 34.49 pc of votes till 10.30 pm.

SCORES RISE 
BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik retained his home turf Hinjili Assembly seat, his party candidates were leading with comfortable margins against their rivals
Naveen fielded SHG leader Pramila Bisoi from his erstwhile Aska Lok Sabha constituency and also put up new faces in a majority of the Assembly segments
By 10 pm on Thursday, Pramila was winning with a whopping margin of 2,01,629 votes against her BJP rival Anita Subhadarshini

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp