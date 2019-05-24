Independent Makaranda defeats Himirika

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Of the three Assembly segments in Rayagada district, BJD was able to win two and lost the third one to an Independent candidate.

In Bissamcuttack constituency, Jaganntah Saraka of BJD defeated Congress candidate Nilamani Hikaka with a margin of 14,533 votes.

In Gunupur, Raghunath Gomango of BJD defeated his Congress rival Purusottam Gomango by 6,243 votes and in Rayagada segment, Independent candidate Makaranda Muduli defeated BJD’s Lal Bihari Himirika by a margin of 4,838 votes.

In the last General Elections, Muduli contested on Congress ticket and had lost to Himirika but in 2019, he was denied Congress ticket. He decided to contest as Independent.

