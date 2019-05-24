Pramila makes history

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Couple of months back, BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sprung a surprise by announcing a woman little known to the urbane world as party candidate from Aska Lok Sabha constituency from where he started his illustrious political career 22 years back. Pramila Bisoyi, for many, was a name associated with SHG movement.

A novice in politics, Pramila, a primary school drop-out, on Thursday achieved a milestone in Odisha’s political history by leading over two lakh votes from her rival BJP’s Anita Subhadarshini, an associate professor with IGNOU at New Delhi.

She was Naveen’s first choice to begin with when the latter announced to field at least 33 per cent women for Lok Sabha setting an example in the country. Like Naveen wished, she would soon be walking in the hallowed Central Hall of the Parliament.

Traditionally a Congress bastion till 1996, Aska constituency has been of immense importance to the ruling party. Naveen entered the electoral arena in 1997 when he won the by-election after the seat fell vacant following the death of his father Biju Patnaik.

Even as the BJD has held fort for the last seven consecutive elections, Pramila’s candidature was more than symbolic. Fondly known as ‘mausi’, she comes from a farmers’ family.

President of Sata Sankha SHG that provides mid day meals to an upper primary school at her native Cheramaria village, the 70-year-old is married to Banchanidhi Bisoi, a farmer.

While her elder son Dillip runs a small tea stall and the younger Ranjan works in a motorcycle garage, two of her daughters are married. With no stable source of income, the Bisoyi family largely depends on agriculture.

Despite all odds, Pramila has been instrumental in forming a number of women SHGs and empowering women in the area. A member of the Peacock Protection Samiti at Pakidi hill, she was awarded Prakriti Mitra and Prakriti Bandhu for her contribution in protection of environment.

She may not be a very familiar face in Aska, but her noble works had made her famous in her village and nearby areas. Chermaria has large agricultural lands and jungles besides safe drinking water and direct piped water supply due to her sustainable model for agriculture and water conservation.

“Apart from my leader, the Chief Minister, I would give credit to my sisters from hundreds of women SHGs who worked tirelessly for secure my win. Had I not got their support, I would not have been the triumphant. I would work my level best for the entire women community besides for the sustainable development of rural areas,” said an elated Pramila.