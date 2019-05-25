Home States Odisha

Naveen’s ground connect, clean image win votes in hustings

 Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik, known for his casual visits to his home district during  elections, went on extensive campaign this time.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Aska Lok Sabha winning candidate Pramila Bisoyi

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik, known for his casual visits to his home district during  elections, went on extensive campaign this time. The tours to the interiors of Ganjam and Gajapati districts and his speckless image have helped party candidates during this election.
The successful result, observers say, was due to the change in election strategy by the BJD boss. He fielded many new faces, including seven women. He fielded Pramila Bisoyi, a self-help group crusader, for Aska Lok Sabha seat and ignored the discontent of party’s rank and file. 

According to poll pundits, earlier, his visits to Ganjam district were confined to whirlwind tours. During the 2019 General Elections, he spent a good time participating in road shows. Naveen made extensive visits to various places which brought him face to face with progress in development, the results of which had never reached him. The pace of development may have been tardy but it was the clean image of Naveen in the minds of the people which led them to repose faith in the party and the candidates chosen by him, say pundits.

The party’s tally, however, has seen a change. During 2014 election, of the 15 Assembly segments and two Lok Sabha seats spread over Ganjam and Gajapati districts, BJD won both the Parliamentary and 14 Assembly seats while the lone Paralakhemundi segment went to Congress.

In the just-concluded election, BJD retained both the Lok Sabha seats but its Assembly count came down to 12 with loss in Sanakhemundi and Mohona to Congress. Paralakhemundi segment was clinched by BJP. Though Naveen strategy blocked Narendra Modi wave, the party’s margin reduced in both the districts. 
On the other hand, the BJP’s poll percentage has increased. In Aska Lok Sabha seat, its share increased to 34.33 per cent in 2019 from 7.52 per cent in 2014. In Berhampur too, its share increased to 35.26 per cent from 17.54 per cent in 2014. 

NOTA factor

The increase in polling percentage has proved that public went to the polling centres as conscious citizens but did not find any suitable candidate.

In 2019, Aska recorded 17,344 NOTA votes while in Berhampur Parliamentary constituency, it was 14,381 votes. The irony is that despite unfulfilled promises by the BJD, a sizeable number of voters in both the districts, including the inaccessible areas, wholeheartedly voted for BJD again, only because of the clean image of Naveen, opined political observers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp