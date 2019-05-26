Home States Odisha

BJP scripts history with capital gain

Aparajita Sarangi breaks BJD’s run in the Capital; Prasanna Patsani of the BJD was elected from Bhubaneswar Parliamentary seat 5 times

Published: 26th May 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though the BJP’s performance in 2019 Assembly elections in Odisha fell far short of expectations, the saffron party had several things to cheer about, including its historical victory from Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency.

The BJP had made several attempts in past elections to capture this prestigious seat. But, the outcome had always been disappointing. The maiden victory of BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi was all the more interesting as she breached the BJD bastion which had elected the regional outfit’s Prasanna Patsani for five consecutive times from 1998 to 2014.

The fact that Aparajita polled nearly two lakh votes more than all the seven BJP candidates under the Lok Sabha seat proves that public went for split voting to ensure her victory. Out of the seven Assembly seats in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, six were won by the ruling BJD candidates while Jatni Assembly seat went to former minister Suresh Kumar Routray of the Congress. Even in Jatni Assembly constituency, BJD candidate Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantray polled 61,319 votes with 38.25 vote share. The BJP candidate in Jatni polled only 26,256 having a vote share of only 16.38 per cent.

The vote share of BJP candidates improved in other Assembly seats. However, this was not sufficient for the victory of a Lok Sabha candidate. Aparajita polled 4,86,991 votes with a vote share of 48.45 per cent while her main rival Arup Patnaik of BJD garnered 4,63,152 votes with a vote share of 46.07 per cent. Perhaps, the absence of a Congress candidate in the constituency which the grand old party had left to the CPM may have helped the BJP candidate.

Congress candidate in 2014 polls Bijay Mohanty had polled 1,45,783 ballots with a vote share of 16.34 per cent and this large chunk most probably was transferred to the BJP candidate. CPM candidate Janardan Pati polled 23,026 votes, only 2.29 per cent of the total votes polled.

The BJP first fielded a candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in 1989 polls. The party’s candidate Shanti Dash polled 13,984 votes which comes to around 2.46 per cent. BJP repeated Das in 1991 Lok Sabha polls and she polled  37,541 votes (7.61 per cent). Brundaban Kalas was the party’s candidate in 1996 polls. That year too, BJP’s vote share did not cross 10 per cent as Kalas polled 62,052 votes or 9.87 per cent.

The seat was won by Patsani of the BJD from 1998 to 2014, five consecutive times. The BJP did not field candidates in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat from 1998 to 2004 as the constituency was allotted to BJD because of the alliance between the two parties in Odisha.

However, Archana Nayak former BJD MP from Kendrapara was fielded as BJP candidate from Bhubaneswar after alliance between the two parties broke in 2009. Nayak polled 93,980 votes (13.22 per cent). In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Prithviraj Harichandan got 2,49,775 votes or 28 per cent of the total ballots polled.

The Bhubaneswar seat was a Congress bastion from 1951 onwards till 1989 when CPM wrested the seat from the grand old party. Congress veterans such as Pandit Lingaraj Mishra, Nrusingha Charan Samantsinghar, Raja PC Deo Bhanj and Chintamani Panigrahi had won from the seat. It was also represented thrice by CPM veteran Shivaji Patnaik in 1977, 1989 and 1991.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik of Congress won from the seat in 1996. However, after that the seat became a BJD stronghold till it was wrested by BJP in this election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp