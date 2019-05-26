Home States Odisha

Scope for agro-units in Kalahandi, says Basant

The State BJP chief’s candidature was not only opposed within the party but he was also up against formidable opponents as BJD’s Puspendra Singh Deo and Congress’ Bhakta Charan Das.

Published: 26th May 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 11:07 AM

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

With his win from Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency, Basanta Kumar Panda regained his lost ground. The State BJP chief’s candidature was not only opposed within the party but he was also up against formidable opponents as BJD’s Puspendra Singh Deo and Congress’ Bhakta Charan Das. Hailing from Nuapada district, he had little organisational network in Kalahandi and was not known among people of five out of seven Assembly segments. However, the result speaks for itself.  He speaks to UMA SHANKAR KAR on his victory and plans.

What factors helped you wrest the constituency from BJD?
There was a strong support for Modiji and BJP in the constituency. Besides, relentless efforts of party cadres in the last five years, which helped us win the Panchaya elections, worked in our favour in the General Elections. Party workers kept working silently at the grassroots level to make people aware about BJP’s development agenda. All this helped me win the constituency.
Which areas under your constituency need attention the most?
The constituency comprises Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. These are two districts where people are suffering the most due to lack of basic amenities and other facilities. They have been neglected for long.

What will be your focus area?
My thrust areas will be irrigation, healthcare, primary and technical education, improvement and expansion of road networks,  rail and air connectivity for Kalahandi district and creating employment opportunities for youths. There is a lot of scope for agro industries in Kalahandi and this will be explored.

What projects will you immediately take up?
I will focus on expediting survey and construction of the proposed rail link between Kantabanji and Khariar and Dharamgarh. I will also work on launching UDAN scheme in Utkella air strip and initiating tourism projects in both Kalahandi and Nuapada districts. We will work with both State and Centre to fulfill development demands of people here.

 

