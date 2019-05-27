Gullible patients falling prey to touts in Odisha's VIMSAR

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Patients are falling prey to exploitation by touts in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla. Though the hospital officials deny the presence of these agents, desperate patients are allegedly being exploited by them to provide quick services.

These agents infiltrate into the hospital campus and look out for patients who are illiterate, unaware or helpless. They then approach the patients or their attendants and offer them quick services, including buying medicines, arranging blood and getting post-mortem done in odd hours, in return of commission.

A majority of patients, who come for treatment to VIMSAR, are poor and unaware of the system in hospital. Taking advantage of their situation and by offering help, these agents extract excess amount from the attendants for buying medicines and getting tests done.

Although the attendants and relatives of the patients are being victimised due to the illegal practice, many hesitate to complain against the touts. However, some patients allege that these agents are associated with hospital officials.

Jugeswar Meher from Bargarh, who had come last week for a minor surgery of his father, said one agent offered to help him in the formalities to admit his father. Another agent approached him to help him in getting medicines, Meher added. Some touts even lobby in favour of private nursing homes.

Recently, some attendants, along with an Assistant Professor and doctors, brought the matter to the notice of Burla police. Burla IIC Bibhuti Bhoi said action will be initiated soon.