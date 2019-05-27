Home States Odisha

Bhubaneshwar:  Lens on fire safety in City coaching centres after Surat fire

Fire officials mulling to conduct an audit to check fire consciousness of authorities and students in institutes

Published: 27th May 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the coaching centre fire tragedy in Gujarat’s Surat, Odisha Fire Service officials are mulling to conduct an audit of educational institutions operating in the City. The State Capital is one of the most preferred educational centres in the country with lakhs of students coming here every year either to pursue higher studies or take coaching classes for various competitive examinations.

The City houses hundreds of coaching centres, most of which are least bothered about safety measures like having proper signage, emergency exits and fire equipment in their buildings.

This apart, there is a lack of situational awareness among people during fire mishaps. Most of the people are not trained to fight even a small blaze, let alone knowing what needs to be done in case a major fire breaks out.

Odisha Fire Service DG BK Sharma said, “We are contemplating to conduct an audit to check fire consciousness of authorities and students in educational institutions operating in the City. We will also inspect the fire safety measures in place at these institutions.”

ALSO READ | Surat fire: Tyres used as chairs in class, fire tenders were 45 mins away

Fire safety and fire consciousness are two different things. In Surat, many students leaped out of windows as they did not have fire consciousness. “The students need to be educated about the response to fire situations and the drills so that the harm is minimised. The staff, students, teachers and the management of educational institutes have to be very cautious about fire safety.” said Sharma.

Earlier in February, the State Government amended Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety  Rules, 2017 to cover more establishments and speed up issuance of fire safety certificates. Existing provisions under Rule 9(1) regarding classification of certain premises and occupancies were changed.

Small coaching institutes, which are functioning in buildings having a height less than 12 metres, do not come directly under the Fire department’s jurisdiction, a senior official said. Under the amended provisions, educational buildings with a height of 12 metre and above have to obtain fire safety certificates, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Fire Service Surat fire Coaching centre fire Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp