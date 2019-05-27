Naveen gives simplicity mantra to BJD MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik gave the mantra of simplicity to his party’s legislators. Advising the elected members to lead a simple life, the BJD president said, “When you are simple, people are close to you. Politics is not complicated when we keep people and their welfare in forefront.”

Presiding over the meeting of newly-elected BJD MLAs, where he was formally elected the Leader of the Legislature Party on Sunday, the Chief Minister asked the legislators to identify three issues which affect the people of their constituencies and write back to him.

He said identifying the problems will help in their quick redressal. “People often ask me what is the secret of BJD’s continuous success and I always tell them these two points - Keep people in focus and work for people,” he told the legislators.

Welcoming the MLAs, many of whom are first-timers, the Naveen said, “Let us resolve to work hard and take Odisha to the next level of development.” Expressing his gratitude to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha for reposing their faith in BJD and allowing him to serve them for the fifth consecutive time, Naveen said, “We have to honour the faith of people by sincere and dedicated hard work.”

The BJD supremo also enquired about the winning margin of MLAs and whether it changed since the last elections and the reason behind it.

