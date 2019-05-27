Home States Odisha

Odisha heat: Mercury breaches 40 degree Celsius in 11 places

Sonepur town in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees.

Published: 27th May 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

heat, summer

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Blistering heat remained unabated in Odisha with the temperature soaring over 40 degree Celsius in at least 11 places on Monday.

The Meteorological Centre here warned that heat wave conditions will persist in different parts of the state, particularly in the western region, for at least next two days and advised people to take precautions.

Sonepur town in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44.8 degree Celsius, it said.

Closely following Sonepur was Sambalpur where the mercury touched 44.7 degree Celsius, while the temperature stood at 44.6 degree in Titlagarh, 44 degree in Jharsuguda, 43.7 degree in Bolangir and 43.6 degree in Hirakud, the MeT centre said.

In Malkangiri, the temperature was 43.2 degree Celsius, while it was 43 degree in Bhawanipatna, 42.7 degree in Angul and 40 degree in Sundargarh, it said.

In state capital Bhubaneswar the maximum temperature was 38.2 degree Celsius with a high relative humidity level of 92 per cent, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 37.8 degree Celsius.

High level of humidity made the weather conditions unbearable in the twin cities.

The heat wave condition is likely to prevail at least for the next two days in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada districts, the MeT Centre said, advising people to avoid heat exposure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian summer Odisha heat Odisha heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp