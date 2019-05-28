Online OJEE to be held on June 8, 9

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The computer-based test (CBT) of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2019 for admissions into various post graduation courses will be held on June 8 and 9.

OJEE Chairman SK Chand on Monday said the CBT for admission into MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, MPhil and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE-MCA) courses was originally scheduled on May 13 but was postponed due to cyclone Fani that ravaged coastal Odisha on May 3. As per the revised schedule, the online test for MTech, MArch, MCA, LE-MCA, MPharm and MPlan will be held on June 8 while the examination for MBA is on June 9.

The test will be conducted at 24 centres across the State. OJEE authorities have asked students to download fresh admit cards for the examination from www.ojee.nic.in using their user Id and password.

As many as 17,355 students will appear the CBT which is being conducted for the first time in the State. Earlier, OJEE conducted offline tests for both under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) courses. However this year, it conducted the offline test only for UG courses on May 18. As many as 29,900 students had appeared the entrance test at 53 examination centres in two shifts for admissions into courses like BPharm, Lateral Entry-BPharm, Lateral Entry-BSc, Integrated MBA and Lateral Entry-BTech.

3,161 students appear JEE (Advanced)

As many as 3,161 students appeared the JEE (Advanced)-2019 on Monday. The test was conducted in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela and Berhampur in two sittings. The rank card of the test will be uploaded on JEE website on June 14. The online test was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee for admission into 23 IITs and nine other premium institutes including IISER Bhopal, RGIPT, Rae Bareli and IIST, Thiruvananthapuram.