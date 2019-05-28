Home States Odisha

Shock and success surprise BJP in Odisha

The party lost nine of the 10 Assembly seats it had won in 2014 polls while improving its tally to 23 in the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 28th May 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Election trends never cease to amaze. This was evident by the BJP’s performance in the recently-concluded elections. The party lost nine of the 10 Assembly seats it had won in 2014 polls while improving its tally to 23. It managed to retain only the Deogarh Assembly seat and conceded defeat to the BJD in eight other constituencies. It lost the Khariar Assembly seat to Congress. Two-time MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi was the saving grace as he registered a win from Deogarh which was represented by Nitesh Ganga Deb. Panigrahi was lucky to get BJP nomination after Nitesh was asked to contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. The scion of the Deogarh royal family and a two-time MLA is among the eight successful MPs of BJP.

Delivering a shock to BJP, the regional party wrested the Patnagarh seat from where KV Singh Deo of Balangir royal family was elected five times on the trot. However this time, Singh Deo had to face defeat and that too at the hands of a political greenhorn Saroj Kumar Meher of BJD.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The BJD Juggernaut rolled into Chilika and Kuchinda Assembly segments which had been saffron strongholds. The party had fielded Prithiviraj Harichandan, son of BJP veteran and former minister Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, in Chilika by replacing his brother and sitting MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Harichandan who had won thrice from the constituency.

Chilika was considered to be a safe seat for the BJP but not this time as former BJD MLA of Begunia Prasant Kumar Jagdev snatched victory. Similar was the situation in Kuchinda Assembly seat which the BJP had won thrice since 2000. However this time, the seat went to the BJD kitty. The constituency also witnessed an interesting trend as senior BJP leader Rabi Narayan Naik was defeated by BJD’s Kishore Chandra Naik, a first timer, by a margin of 3,500 votes.

Pradip Purohit and Radharani Panda are two other prominent faces of BJP and legislators in the 15th Assembly who faced defeat at the hands of two BJD veterans. While former minister Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha defeated Purohit in Padampur, former speaker Kishore Mohanty won the Brajarajnagar seat with an impressive  margin by defeating Radharani.

Gobind Chandra Das was the other sitting MLA of the BJP to lose the election. He was seeking re-election from Remuna Assembly segment of Balasore Parliamentary constituency. He was trounced by Sudhansu Sekhar Parida of BJD by a margin of 4,118 votes.

The sitting MLAs of Nuapada and Rourkela did not contest this time. While BJP’s State president and Nuapada MLA Basanta Panda made it to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Kalahandi leaving the Nuapada Assembly seat to Ghasiram Majhi, the party had nominated Nihar Ray from Rourkela after sitting MLA and former Union Minister Dilip Ray quit the BJP. The two Assembly seats went to the BJD.
The BJP failed to retain the Khariar Assembly seat which it had won last time. Former Minister Duryodhan Majhi was elected from the seat in 2014. After denial of ticket to Majhi, the five-time MLA joined the BJD. The BJP had fielded wife of former MLA Hitesh Bagarti, Rita, from Khariar. Congress candidate Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi was the surprise winner from the seat.

Poll performance

● BJP lost nine of the 10 Assembly seats it had won in 2014 polls while improving its tally to 23
● The party managed to retain only the Deogarh Assembly seat and conceded defeat to BJD in eight other constituencies
● Pradip Purohit and Radharani Panda are two other prominent faces of BJP who tasted defeat
● BJP failed to retain Khariar which it had won last time

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Odisha BJP 2019 Odisha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp