Home States Odisha

Modi wave worked magic: Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Despite winning the Lok Sabha seat, BJP fell behind in the Assembly segments with four going to BJD.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi on May 28, 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

Two-time BJP MLA from Nilagiri Assembly segment, Pratap Chandra Sarangi made it to the Parliament from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency by defeating sitting BJD MP and billionaire candidate Rabindra Kumar Jena. A disciplined RSS worker and popular for his simple lifestyle, Sarangi talks to Sukanta Kumar Sahu about his victory and the road ahead

You were up against rich and formidable candidates like MP Rabindra Jena and Nabajyoti Patnaik, the son of State Congress chief, but snatched victory from them. How did you make it possible?

People of the constituency wanted to see Narendra Modi as the nation’s Prime Minister again. People believed in his strong and decisive leadership and BJP’s efforts for their all-round development and welfare. His campaigning in Balasore enhanced my chances. The voters also reposed faith on my ability to serve them as MP.

Despite winning the Lok Sabha seat, BJP fell behind in the Assembly segments with four going to BJD. Why was BJP’s performance poor in Assembly segments?  

In fact, the BJP’s performance has improved. The party won three Assembly seats out of seven in the constituency against just one it had secured in 2014. People wanted change and the results have said it.
  
Your campaign style using mostly auto-rickshaws stood out against the high voltage campaign of your rivals. But still you managed to beat them.

I do not have the financial resources to match them. Besides being a politician, I am also a social worker. The financial support I used to get as an MLA has been spent for social service and helping the needy people. I did what I could with my sparse resources.

What obstacles did you face during campaigning for the elections?
Nasty politics of BJD. The BJD workers used to block roads to prevent me from reaching places for campaigning. They used to station vehicles in the middle of road for long hours and also resorted to violence against BJP workers.
  
What will be your priorities as Balasore MP?
Education system and infrastructure are in a bad state in Balasore. I will make efforts to raise the quality of education  from school to University level and take steps for filling up the vacant teachers posts. I will give priority to strengthen health, irrigation and agriculture sectors and push for setting up food processing units and cold storages in the district. Special attention will be on setting up of the Plastic hub and development of tourism in the district.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratap Chandra Sarangi BJD MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp