Naveen Patnaik visits Puri temple

 A day before taking oath as Chief Minister for the fifth term, Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple here and sought his blessings.

Published: 29th May 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:28 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik coming out of Jagannath temple in Puri after offering prayer on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

PURI:  A day before taking oath as Chief Minister for the fifth term, Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple here and sought his blessings. Chief Administrator PK Mahapatra, IGP Soumendra Priyadarshi and Collector Balwant Singh received him at the temple.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration presented a “Khandua Pata” to Naveen. Elected legislators, Pradip Maharathy and Umakant Samantray besides district BJD president Maheswar Mohanty accompanied him. While coming out of the temple, Naveen told mediapersons that he had come to seek blessings of Lord Jagannth before his swearing-in ceremony. He left Puri in helicopter.

