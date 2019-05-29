Sambalpur coaching centres under scanner

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The coaching centres in Sambalpur have come under the surveillance of Fire department after the Surat tragedy. A task force has started inspection and so far 10 coaching centres lacking fire safety measures have been served notice. Most of the coaching centres which have violated safety norms are located in the area from Ainthapalli to Fatak overbridge in Budharaja area, which is the hub of coaching centres.

In the past few years, a large number of small coaching centres have mushroomed in the city with many of them functioning from private residential buildings. A fire official said coaching centres have to follow fire safety norms which include installing extinguishing system, windows and doors that can restrict fire from spreading fast, routine training to teachers and students for handling situation arising out of fire and two fire exits.

All the coaching centres which were served with notice in the first phase have not implemented most of fire safety measures. Since many of these centres are located on second or third floors, the Fire department has asked them to provide alternative exit. “We have identified 10 more centres which will be inspected during the week and served notice,” the fire official said.