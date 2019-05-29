Home States Odisha

Sambalpur coaching centres under scanner

The coaching centres in Sambalpur have come under the surveillance of Fire department after the Surat tragedy.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:   The coaching centres in Sambalpur have come under the surveillance of Fire department after the Surat tragedy. A task force has started inspection and so far 10 coaching centres lacking fire safety measures have been served notice. Most of the coaching centres which have  violated safety norms are located in the area from Ainthapalli to Fatak overbridge in Budharaja area, which is the hub of coaching centres.

In the past few years, a large number of small coaching centres have mushroomed in the city with many of them functioning from private residential buildings. A fire official said coaching centres have to follow fire safety norms which include installing extinguishing system, windows and doors that can restrict fire from spreading fast, routine training to teachers and students for handling situation arising out of fire and two fire exits.

All the coaching centres which were served with notice in the first phase have not implemented most of fire safety measures. Since many of these centres are located on second or third floors, the Fire department has asked them to provide alternative exit. “We have identified 10 more centres which will be inspected during the week and served notice,” the fire official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp