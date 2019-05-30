Home States Odisha

Early diagnosis can reduce mortality in GI cancer: Experts

Lifestyle modification, avoiding key risk factors, early detection and treatment can reduce the number of deaths caused by gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, experts stressed here on Wednesday.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lifestyle modification, avoiding key risk factors, early detection and treatment can reduce the number of deaths caused by gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, experts stressed here on Wednesday.

Taking part in a seminar on ‘Prevention of GI cancer’ organised by Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG), Odisha Chapter and Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation (KGF) to mark the ‘World Digestive Health Day-2019’, the specialists warned that cancers of digestive system were on an alarming rise across the world and in Odisha too.

Globally, cancer is the second leading cause of death with an estimated 18 million cases reported from around the world. But four of the seven top most cancers are of the digestive system, they stated.
“Increasing awareness, particularly among people in the low and middle-income countries where 70 per cent of cancer deaths occur, is the most important factor. We have to present an evidence-based and patient-centered approach to the diagnosis and treatment to tackle GI cancer and reduce mortality,” said KGF chairman and former ISG president Prof SP Singh.

The seminar was inaugurated by Director, Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) Prof Lalatendu Sarangi. Dean AHRCC Prof Niranjan Rout, Head of Gastroenterology SUM Hospital Prof Manoj Kumar Sahu, Prof Manas Kumar Panigrahi from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Dr Preetam Nath of KIMS spoke on different aspects of GI cancer. Secretary ISG Dr Kedar Nath Panda was present.

