Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1,330 crore package for Bijepur

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday announced a Rs 1,330 crore package, including plans to provide pucca houses to 34,000 households in Bijepur Assembly constituency, from where he was elected in the recently held polls.

Apart from his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district, Patnaik had also contested from Bijepur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district. He won both the seats.

"About 34,000 eligible households having kutcha houses in Bijepur Assembly constituency will be provided with pucca houses," an official in Chief Minister's Office said.

As part of the package, two mega pipe water schemes will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,120 crore covering 8 lakh population of 505 villages of Bargarh district where Bijepur is located.

"All villages of Bijepur constituency will be provided with piped water supply with household connection in next two years," the official said.

A new mega lift irrigation project under Parbatigiri Mega Lift Scheme will be taken up in Buromunda gram panchayat with water source from river Ong at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore.

This will provide irrigation to 3,000 acres of agriculture land, he said. Similarly, 29 river lift projects and about 3000 deep borewell irrigation projects will be taken up in Bijepur Assembly constituency.

Infrastructure works including water supply, street lighting, roads, drainage, town hall, community centres, kalyan mandap, stadium, market complex, park, office buildings will be taken up in Bijepur and Barpalli notified area council areas.

Package for each town will cost Rs 40 crore and the works will be completed within two years, sources said. In order to provide quality power to the farmers, separate agriculture feeders totalling 60 km of 33 KV line and 125 kms of 11 KV line will be constructed.

Besides, 50 new distribution transformers will also be set up to improve the voltage level.

While three RI circles will be set up at Guderpali, Talpal and Dangabahal under Gaisilet Tehsil, a new primary health centre (PHC) will be opened at Talpadar in Bijepur block, they said adding adequate number of doctors will be posted in existing health institutions in a week.

A government ITI will be set up at Bijepur and two skill development centres at Gaisilet and Barpalli.

Four new road development projects covering a length of about 80 km and a bridge project will be sanctioned to strengthen the road network in the area at a cost of about Rs 82 crore, they said.

The chief minister will review the implementation of the package every two months, an official said adding Part-2 of the package including livelihood and other sectors will be announced soon.