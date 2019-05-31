Home States Odisha

Heat torment continues in Odisha  

The State Capital continued to reel under intense heat with the temperature reading 38.2 degree Celsius on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Capital continued to reel under intense heat with the temperature reading 38.2 degree Celsius on Thursday. The City was left sweating with a relative humidity of 66 per cent on the day. Neighbouring Cuttack too sizzled at 37.6 degree Celsius and 67 per cent humidity. Met officials said the temperature is expected to remain above normal at some places in the State including the Capital for next four days.

“The temperature is expected to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at some places in interior Odisha for next four days,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.However, no heat wave warning has been issued for the State till June 3. On the day, as many as 10 places in the State recorded a temperature of more than 40 degree Celsius. Titlagarh was the hottest at 44 degree Celsius followed by Balangir (42.5), Jharsuguda (42.2), Bhawanipatna (42), Angul and Talcher (41.7), Sambalpur (41.3), Hirakud, Sundargarh and Sonepur (41).

The office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said till May 30, around 32 deaths allegedly due to heat stroke have been reported from across the State. The highest five deaths have been reported each from Cuttack and Ganjam districts.“Of the 32 reported deaths, inquiry in four cases has been completed and one death due to heat stroke confirmed. Inquiry in the remaining 28 cases is underway,” said SRC officials.

Meanwhile, Met officials said light to moderate rain and thundershower activity might occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Nayagarh and Puri districts on Friday.

