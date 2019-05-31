Home States Odisha

Seed shortage may hit Kharif output

Supply centres in Kendrapara district have not stocked sufficient paddy seeds

Published: 31st May 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only for cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The fate of a large number of farmers of the district is hanging in balance as the authorities concerned are yet to provide paddy seeds to them for the ensuing kharif cultivation. The Government-run seed supply centres in all the nine blocks of the district have not stocked sufficient paddy seeds for the farmers.

“Farmers of Kendrapara district have planned to raise paddy over 1,23,000 hectares (ha) of land which requires about 75,000 quintal of paddy seeds. The Agriculture department will supply only 16,000 quintal of paddy seeds from Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) to the farmers in kharif crop season,” said District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Mitrodaya Das. 

“All the farmers do not need seeds from Agriculture department for which, we sought 16,000 quintal of seeds from OSSC,” he said. The OSSC’s district office has already stocked 5,000 quintals of paddy seeds for the farmers. “We will get more seeds from OSSC. It has been decided to sell paddy seeds through 118 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the district,” Das added.

A large number of farmers have been running from pillar to post to get the seeds to raise paddy saplings. The authorities have broken the back of farmers by not supplying sufficient paddy seeds to them, said Gayadhar Dhal, secretary of district unit of Krushak Sabha.The farmers of the district have been facing natural disasters each year in the form of flood, cyclone and drought. Several hectares of rabi paddy crops were damaged due to untimely rains and gutsy winds triggered by cyclone Fani. 

“Unscrupulous agricultural and block officials of the district are minting money by not providing subsidised seeds to the farmers. These officials are illegally selling seeds to some private traders. As a result, farmers are being compelled to purchase seeds from open market,” alleged Nayan Das, a farmer of Garadapur village.

The seed rates are soaring in the open market due to an alleged nexus between agricultural officials and traders. The official rate of the certified paddy seeds is Rs 1,800 per quintal. But the farmers are being forced to purchase sub-standard seeds from the open market at Rs 2,000 per quintal due to non-availability of sufficient seeds, said Chakradhar Das, a farmer of Bharatapur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kharif Crop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp