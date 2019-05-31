Home States Odisha

Sundargarh’s BJP workers unhappy

Published: 31st May 2019

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The BJP members and supporters in Sundargarh district were dejected with five-time Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) Member of BJP Jual Oram being kept out of the BJP led Narendra Modi Government this time. 

He had served two terms as the Union Tribal Affairs Minister in the past. The party workers in the district were hopeful that Jual would get a ministerial berth after his fifth victory from Sundargarh LS seat with a lead of about 2.23 lakh votes.

The 58-year-old tribal leader was favourite among people cutting across political allegiance for his helping nature. Although disappointed, his close aides are nursing a faint hope that Jual may be given some responsibility in the NDA Government.

